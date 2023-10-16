RBI imposes monetary penalty on four co-operative banks and one HFC. Details here
The Reserve Bank has imposed monetary penalties on four co-operative banks for deficiencies in regulatory compliance. These co-operative banks are: Gujarat Mercantile Co-operative Bank Ltd, Nagarik Sahakari Bank Ltd, Makarpura Industrial Estate Co-operative Bank Ltd and The Sevalia Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd.