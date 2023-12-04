RBI imposes monetary penalty on four co-operative banks. Details here
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed monetary penalties on four co-operative banks for deficiencies in regulatory compliance. These co-operative banks are: Jijamata Mahila Sahakari Bank Ltd, Shri Laxmikrupa Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd, The Konark Urban Cooperative Bank Ltd and The Chembur Nagarik Sahakari Bank Ltd.