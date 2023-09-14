RBI imposes monetary penalty on four co-operative banks. Details here

The RBI has imposed monetary penalties on four co-operative banks for deficiencies in regulatory compliance. These co-operative banks are: The Becharaji Nagarik Sahakari Bank, The Waghodia Urban Co-operative Bank, The Viramgam Mercantile Co-operative Bank and The Baramati Sahakari Bank

The Reserve Bank has imposed monetary penalties on four co-operative banks for deficiencies in regulatory compliance. These co-operative banks are: The Becharaji Nagarik Sahakari Bank Ltd., The Waghodia Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd, The Viramgam Mercantile Co-operative Bank Ltd and The Baramati Sahakari Bank Ltd.

The Reserve Bank imposed a monetary penalty of ₹2.00 lakh on The Becharaji Nagarik Sahakari Bank Ltd., Mehsana of Gujarat for non-compliance with the directions issued by RBI on ‘Placement of Deposits with Other Banks by Primary (Urban) Co-operative Banks (UCBs)’. The bank had breached prudential inter-bank counter-party exposure limit.

The Waghodia Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd., Vadodara of Gujarat is penalised of ₹5.00 lakh for non-compliance with the directions issued by RBI on 'Loans and advances to directors, relatives and firms or concerns in which they are interested' read with 'Loans and advances to directors etc. – directors as surety or guarantors – clarification'; 'Placement of Deposits with Other Banks by Primary (Urban) Co-operative Banks (UCBs)' and 'Reserve Bank of India (Co-operative Banks - Interest Rate on Deposits) Directions, 2016.'

The bank had sanctioned credit facilities to individuals where the relatives of its directors stood as guarantor. It had breached prudential inter-bank counter-party exposure limit, and had not paid interest on matured recurring deposits from the date of maturity till the date of repayment at the rate applicable to saving deposits or at the contracted rate of interest, whichever is lower. Further, the bank had not paid interest on term deposits for the Sundays/ holidays/ non-business working days, on which the same had matured and which were repaid on the succeeding working days.

The Reserve Bank imposed a monetary penalty of ₹5.00 Lakh on The Viramgam Mercantile Co-operative Bank Ltd., Ahmedabad, Gujarat for non-compliance with the directions issued by RBI on ‘Loans and Advances to directors etc. – directors as surety or guarantors – Clarification’, ‘Placement of Deposits with Other Banks by Primary (Urban) Co-operative Banks (UCBs)’ and specific directions issued by RBI under the Supervisory Action Framework (SAF).

The bank had sanctioned loans wherein relatives of the bank's directors stood as surety/guarantor, and breached prudential inter-bank counterparty exposure limit. It had offered interest rates on deposits at rate more than those offered by the SBI in violation of specific directions issued under SAF.

The RBI imposed a monetary penalty of ₹2.00 lakh on The Baramati Sahakari Bank Ltd., Baramati, Pune for non-compliance with the directions issued by RBI on ‘Maintenance of Deposit Accounts - Primary (Urban) Co-operative Banks.’ The bank had not credited interest to inoperative saving bank accounts.

The actions of Reserve Bank was based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the banks with its customers.

