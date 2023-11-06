RBI imposes monetary penalty on four co-operative banks, one NBFC. Details here
The Reserve Bank has imposed monetary penalties on four co-operative banks and a non-banking financial company (NBFC) for deficiencies in regulatory compliance. The co-operative banks are: Shree Lodra Nagarik Sahakari Bank Ltd, Malpur Nagarik Sahakari Bank Ltd, Jolarpet Co-operative Urban Bank Ltd, Limbasi Urban Co-operative Bank and the NBFC is Early Salary Services Private Ltd.