RBI slaps over ₹67 lakhs monetary penalty on 4 co-operative banks, 1 NBFC. Details here
The RBI has imposed monetary penalties on four co-operative banks for deficiencies in regulatory compliance. The co-operative banks are: Nasik Merchant’s Co-operative Bank, Mehsana Urban Co-operative Bank, Sangli Sahakari Bank, Pudukkottai Co-operative Town Bank
The Reserve Bank has imposed monetary penalties on four cooperative banks and a non-banking financial company (NBFC) for deficiencies in regulatory compliance. The co-operative banks are: Nasik Merchant’s Co-operative Bank Ltd, Mehsana Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd, Sangli Sahakari Bank Ltd, Pudukkottai Co-operative Town Bank Ltd and the NBFC is Sappers Finance and Consultancy Private Ltd.