The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a monetary penalty of ₹30 lakh on MUFG for non-compliance with the directions issued on loans and advances, the Central Bank said in a statement.

RBI has conducted a statutory inspection of the bank and found that the Bank was in non-compliance with the RBI norms.

The Bank had sanctioned loans and advances to companies whose board of directors included those who were directors on boards of other banks, without such sanctions being accorded at the level of its management committee, RBI said.

Further, RBI issued a notice to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed on it for non-compliance with norms.

After considering the bank’s reply to the notice, oral submissions made during the personal hearing and additional submissions made by the bank, RBI came to the conclusion that the charge of non-compliance with norms was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty.

