RBI imposes monetary penalty on Standard Chartered Bank. Details here

As per a statement, the RBI has, by an order dated October 18, 2021, imposed a monetary penalty of ₹1.95 crore (Rupees One Crore and Ninety-five Lakh only) on Standard Chartered Bank - India (the bank) for non-compliance with the directions issued by RBI on ‘Customer Protection – Limiting Liability of Customers in Unauthorised Electronic Banking Transactions’, ‘Cyber Security Framework in Banks’, ‘Credit Card Operations of banks’ read with ‘Guidelines on Managing Risks and Code of Conduct in Outsourcing of Financial Services by banks’ and ‘Creation of a Central Repository of Large Common Exposures - Across Banks’ read with ‘Central Repository of Information on Large Credits (CRILC) – Revision in Reporting’.