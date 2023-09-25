The Reserve Bank on Monday said it has imposed penalties on three state-owned banks, including SBI and Indian Bank, for violation of various regulatory norms.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, by an order dated September 21, 2023, imposed a monetary penalty of ₹1.30 Crore (Rupees One Crore and Thirty Lakh only) on State Bank of India (the bank) for non-compliance with certain directions issued by RBI on ‘Loans and Advances – Statutory and Other Restrictions’ and ‘Guidelines on Management of Intra-Group Transactions and Exposures’. This penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI conferred under the provisions of Section 47A(1)(c) read with Sections 46(4)(i) and 51(1) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

RBI said that the examination of the Risk Assessment Report/Inspection Report pertaining to ISE 2021, and all related correspondence in that regard, revealed, inter alia, non-compliance with the aforesaid directions by the bank, to the extent it (1) sanctioned a term loan to a Corporation (i) in lieu of or to substitute budgetary resources envisaged for certain projects; (ii) without undertaking due diligence on the viability and bankability of the projects to ensure that revenue streams from the projects were sufficient to take care of the debt servicing obligations; and (iii) the repayment/servicing of which was made out of budgetary resources, and (2) failed to adhere to the intra-group exposure limit, as it did not consider the intra-day limit sanctioned to its group entity for the purpose of computing intra-group exposure limit. In furtherance to the same, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed on it for failure to comply with the directions issued by RBI, as stated therein.

After considering the bank’s reply to the notice, oral submissions made during the personal hearing and examination of additional submissions made by it, RBI came to the conclusion that the aforementioned charge of non-compliance was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty on the bank.

RBI imposes monetary penalty on Punjab & Sind Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, by an order dated September 21, 2023, imposed a monetary penalty of ₹1.00 crore (Rupees One crore only) on Punjab & Sind Bank (the bank) for non-compliance with the provisions of sub-section (2) of Section 26A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (BR Act) read with directions issued by RBI on ‘The Depositor Education and Awareness Fund Scheme, 2014-Section 26A of Banking Regulation Act, 1949-Operational Guidelines'. This penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of Section 47A(1)(c) read with Sections 46(4)(i) and 51(1) of the BR Act.

The Statutory Inspection for Supervisory Evaluation (ISE 2021) of the bank was conducted by RBI with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2021. The examination of the Risk Assessment Report/Inspection Report pertaining to ISE 2021, and all related correspondence, revealed, inter alia, non-compliance with the aforesaid provisions of the BR Act and RBI directions by the bank, to the extent it failed to credit eligible amount to Depositor Education and Awareness Fund within the period prescribed under Section 26A of the BR Act. In furtherance to the same, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed on it for failure to comply with the provisions of the BR Act and the directions issued by RBI, as stated therein.

After considering the bank’s reply to the notice, oral submissions made during the personal hearing and additional submissions made by it, RBI came to the conclusion that the charge of non-compliance with the provisions of the BR Act and the RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty on the bank.

RBI imposes monetary penalty on Indian Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, by an order dated September 21, 2023 imposed a monetary penalty of ₹1.62 crore (Rupees One Crore and Sixty Two Lakh only) on Indian Bank (the bank) for non-compliance with certain directions issued by RBI on ‘Loans and Advances – Statutory and Other Restrictions’, ‘Reserve Bank of India [Know Your Customer (KYC)] Directions, 2016’ and ‘Reserve Bank of India (Interest Rate on Deposits) Directions, 2016’. This penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI conferred under the provisions of Section 47 A (1) (c) read with Sections 46 (4) (i) and 51(1) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

