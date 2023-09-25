RBI imposes monetary penalty on State Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank4 min read 25 Sep 2023, 06:33 PM IST
RBI said that the examination of the Risk Assessment Report/Inspection Report pertaining to ISE 2021, and all related correspondence in that regard, revealed, inter alia, non-compliance with the aforesaid directions by the bank
The Reserve Bank on Monday said it has imposed penalties on three state-owned banks, including SBI and Indian Bank, for violation of various regulatory norms.
