RBI imposes monetary penalty on three co-operative banks, cancels registration of one HFC. Details here
The RBI has imposed monetary penalties on three co-operative banks and one NBFC for deficiencies in regulatory compliance. These co-operative banks are: Annasaheb Magar Sahakari Bank, Jawhar Urban Co-operative Bank and Janata Urban Co-operative Bank
