ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank get ₹16.14 crore penalty from RBI over violation of banking norms
The Reserve Bank (RBI) Tuesday imposed a monetary penalty of ₹12.19 crore on ICICI Bank Ltd and ₹3.95 crore on Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited for non-compliance with certain banking regulatory norms
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday imposed a monetary penalty of ₹12.19 crore on ICICI Bank Ltd and ₹3.95 crore on Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited for non-compliance with certain banking regulatory norms.
Next Story
₹1,005.20.31%
₹1,529.50.77%
₹951.050.46%
₹75.280.68%
₹575.70.12%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message