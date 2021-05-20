RBI imposes penalty on City Union Bank, 3 other lenders

The apex bank has also imposed monetary penalty of ₹10 lakh on Daimler Financial Services India Private Limited, Pune for non-compliance with certain provisions of the directions issued by RBI contained in 'Reserve Bank Commercial Paper Directions 2017' and 'Non-Banking Financial Company - Systemically Important Non-Deposit taking Company and Deposit taking Company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016'. In each case, the RBI said the penalties were imposed based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by them with customers.

