RBI imposes penalty on four cooperative banks for violation of various norms

In a separate release, the Reserve Bank said a penalty of ₹13 lakh has been imposed on Janata Sahakari Bank, Pune for non-compliance with directions on 'Interest Rate on Deposits'. The bank failed to make payment of applicable interest on balance amounts lying in the current accounts of deceased individual depositors / sole proprietorship concerns, at the time of repayment to the claimant, the RBI said in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}