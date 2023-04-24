RBI imposes penalty on four cooperative banks for violation of various norms

The RBI today imposed penalties on four cooperative banks—Bombay Mercantile Co-operative Bank, Tamil Nadu State Apex Co-operative Bank, Janata Sahakari Bank and Baran Nagrik Sahkari Bank—for contravention of various norms
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said it has imposed penalties on four cooperative banks—Bombay Mercantile Co-operative Bank, Tamil Nadu State Apex Co-operative Bank, Janata Sahakari Bank and Baran Nagrik Sahkari Bank—for contravention of various norms.
The central bank imposed a monetary penalty of ₹13 lakh on Bombay Mercantile Co-operative Bank Ltd., Mumbai for contravention of the provisions of section 26-A read with section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (BR Act). The bank failed to transfer eligible amount to Depositor and Education and Awareness Fund (DEAF) within the prescribed period and transferred the same with delay.
In a separate release, the Reserve Bank said a penalty of ₹13 lakh has been imposed on Janata Sahakari Bank, Pune for non-compliance with directions on 'Interest Rate on Deposits'. The bank failed to make payment of applicable interest on balance amounts lying in the current accounts of deceased individual depositors / sole proprietorship concerns, at the time of repayment to the claimant, the RBI said in a statement.
The central bank imposed a penalty of ₹16 lakhs on The Tamil Nadu State Apex Co-operative Bank for non-compliance with the directions issued by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) on “Review of Frauds - Guidelines on Monitoring and Reporting System".
The bank not only failed to transfer eligible amounts to the Depositor Education and Awareness Fund (DEAF) within the prescribed period but also failed to report a fraud to NABARD within the prescribed timeline and reported the same with delay, the RBI said in a statement.
A monetary penalty of ₹2 lakh has been imposed on Baran Nagrik Sahkari Bank, Baran, Rajasthan for contravention of certain norms. The bank was not in compliance with RBI directions prohibiting grant of loans/advances/any other financial accommodation to relatives of its directors and not reporting the same in OSS-6 return to RBI.
The penalties are based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the banks with their customers, the Reserve Bank said.