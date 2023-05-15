RBI imposes penalty on Mizoram Rural Bank, Tripura Gramin Bank for violation of norms1 min read 15 May 2023, 08:03 PM IST
The RBI said monetary penalties were imposed on Mizoram Rural Bank and Tripura Gramin Bank after they failed to categorize certain loan accounts as non-performing in line with the Income Recognition and Asset Classification (IRAC) norms
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said it has imposed monetary penalties on Mizoram Rural Bank and Tripura Gramin Bank for contravention of various norms.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×