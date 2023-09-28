RBI imposes penalty on Saraswat Co-operative Bank, Bassein Catholic Co-operative Bank, Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank
The Reserve Bank has imposed monetary penalties on three co-operative banks for deficiencies in regulatory compliance. These co-operative banks are: Saraswat Co-operative Bank Limited, Bassein Catholic Co-operative Bank Ltd, and Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank Ltd
The Reserve Bank has imposed monetary penalties on three co-operative banks for deficiencies in regulatory compliance. These co-operative banks are: Saraswat Co-operative Bank Limited, Bassein Catholic Co-operative Bank Ltd, and Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank Ltd.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message