RBI imposes penalty on seven co-operative banks for violating norms

RBI imposes penalty on seven co-operative banks for violating norms3 min read 26 Jun 2023, 08:30 PM IST
The Reserve Bank Monday imposed monetary penalties on seven co-operative banks for contravention of/non-adherence with the certain norms issued by the central bank for the co-operative banks.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monday imposed monetary penalties on seven co-operative banks for contravention of/non-adherence with the certain norms issued by the central bank for the co-operative banks.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×