RBI imposes restrictions on Indian Mercantile Cooperative Bank. Details here

“It is hereby notified for information of the public that in exercise of powers vested in it under sub section (1) of Section 35 A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act (AACS), 1949, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) vide Directive Ref. No. DoS.CO.OCCD/185569/12.28.007/2021-22 dated January 28, 2022, has issued certain Directions to Indian Mercantile Cooperative Bank Ltd Lucknow, whereby, as from the close of business on January 28, 2022, the bank shall not, without prior approval of RBI in writing grant or renew any loans and advances, make any investment, incur any liability including borrowal of funds and acceptance of fresh deposits, disburse or agree to disburse any payment whether in discharge of its liabilities and obligations or otherwise, enter into any compromise or arrangement and sell, transfer or otherwise dispose of any of its properties or assets except as notified in the RBI Direction dated January 28, 2022, a copy of which is displayed on the bank's premises for perusal by interested members of the public," the RBI said in a statement.