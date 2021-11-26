The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a monetary penalty of ₹1 crore on State Bank of India for contravention of sub-section (2) of section 19 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (the Act).

This fine has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of section 47 A (1) (c) read with sections 46 (4) (i) and 51 (1) of the Act, the central bank said in a statement.

This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers, the RBI said.

It added, “The Statutory Inspections for Supervisory Evaluation (ISE) of the bank was conducted by the RBI with reference to its financial positions as on March 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019 and the examination of the Risk Assessment Reports, Inspection Report and all related correspondence pertaining to the same, revealed, inter-alia, contravention of sub-section (2) of section 19 of the Act to the extent the bank held shares in borrower companies, as pledgee, of an amount exceeding thirty per cent of paid-up share capital of those companies."

A notice was issued to the bank, as per the RBI, advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed on it for contravention of the aforesaid provisions of the Act, as stated therein.

After considering the bank’s reply to the notice, oral submissions made during the personal hearing, and additional submissions made by the bank, RBI came to the conclusion that the charge of contravention of the aforesaid provisions of the Act was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty on the bank, to the extent of contravention of the aforesaid provisions of the Act.

