Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Banking /  RBI imposes 1 cr fine on SBI

RBI imposes 1 cr fine on SBI

This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.
1 min read . 07:19 PM IST Livemint

  • This penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of section 47 A (1) (c) read with sections 46 (4) (i) and 51 (1) of the Act

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a monetary penalty of 1 crore on State Bank of India for contravention of sub-section (2) of section 19 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (the Act).

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a monetary penalty of 1 crore on State Bank of India for contravention of sub-section (2) of section 19 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (the Act).

This fine has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of section 47 A (1) (c) read with sections 46 (4) (i) and 51 (1) of the Act, the central bank said in a statement.

This fine has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of section 47 A (1) (c) read with sections 46 (4) (i) and 51 (1) of the Act, the central bank said in a statement.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers, the RBI said.

It added, “The Statutory Inspections for Supervisory Evaluation (ISE) of the bank was conducted by the RBI with reference to its financial positions as on March 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019 and the examination of the Risk Assessment Reports, Inspection Report and all related correspondence pertaining to the same, revealed, inter-alia, contravention of sub-section (2) of section 19 of the Act to the extent the bank held shares in borrower companies, as pledgee, of an amount exceeding thirty per cent of paid-up share capital of those companies."

A notice was issued to the bank, as per the RBI, advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed on it for contravention of the aforesaid provisions of the Act, as stated therein.

After considering the bank’s reply to the notice, oral submissions made during the personal hearing, and additional submissions made by the bank, RBI came to the conclusion that the charge of contravention of the aforesaid provisions of the Act was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty on the bank, to the extent of contravention of the aforesaid provisions of the Act.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Sensex cracks 1,200 pts on fears of new covid variant; ...

How Christie’s is pitching its expansion from Picassos ...

Foreign creditors to get a foot in the IBC door

Black Friday deals, now raining down at a sale event ne ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!