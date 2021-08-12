For deficiencies in regulatory compliances, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today imposed a monetary penalty of ₹1 crore on Cooperatieve Rabobank UA.

The central bank said the monetary penalty has been imposed for contravention of certain provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and directions related to 'transfer to reserve funds'.

A show-cause notice was also issued to Cooperatieve Rabobank UA.

The RBI said it conducted a statutory Inspection for Supervisory Evaluation (ISE) of the bank with reference to the bank's financial position as on 31 March last year.

Examination of the risk assessment report pertaining to the same, revealed contravention of the provisions of the Banking Regulation Act and the directions issued by the central bank.

In a statement, the RBI said, "After considering the bank's reply to the notice, oral submission made during the personal hearing and examination of additional submissions made by the bank, RBI came to the conclusion that the charge of contravention of... provisions of the Act and RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty on the bank."

Penalty of ₹5L imposed on Village Financial Services Ltd, Kolkata: RBI

In another statement, the central bank said that it has imposed a penalty of ₹5 lakh on Village Financial Services Ltd, Kolkata, for non-compliance with certain provisions of the Know Your Customer Directions, 2016.

RBI, however, said the penalties are based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the banks with their customers.

On 11 August, the RBI imposed penalties on two cooperative banks for deficiencies in regulatory compliances.

It imposed a penalty of ₹13 lakh on Ahmednagar Merchant's Cooperative Bank, Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, and ₹2 lakh on The Mahila Vikas Co-operative Bank, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

