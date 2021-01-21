Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Banking >RBI imposes 2 crore penalty on Standard Chartered Bank
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Standard Chartered

RBI imposes 2 crore penalty on Standard Chartered Bank

1 min read . 08:28 PM IST PTI

The penalty has been imposed for delays in reporting of frauds to RBI, revealed during the statutory inspection of the bank with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Thursday imposed a penalty of 2 crore on Standard Chartered Bank–India for delays in reporting of frauds to it.

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Thursday imposed a penalty of 2 crore on Standard Chartered Bank–India for delays in reporting of frauds to it.

The monetary penalty has been imposed on the bank for non-compliance with certain directions contained in the 'Reserve Bank of India (Frauds - Classification and Reporting by commercial banks and select FIs) Directions 2016'.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The monetary penalty has been imposed on the bank for non-compliance with certain directions contained in the 'Reserve Bank of India (Frauds - Classification and Reporting by commercial banks and select FIs) Directions 2016'.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"The penalty has been imposed... for delays in reporting of frauds to RBI, revealed during the statutory inspection of the bank with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019," the central bank said in a statement.

A notice was issued to the Standard Chartered Bank–India advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed on it for such non-compliance with the directions.

"After considering the bank's reply to the notice and oral submissions made in the personal hearing, RBI concluded that the charge of non-compliance with aforesaid RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty," the statement said.

The central bank also noted that its action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.