RBI imposes 4 crore penalty on Citibank

On Thursday, RBI had imposed a fine of ₹6.5 crore on three banks, Bank of India, Karnataka Bank and Saraswat Co-operative Bank. While Bank of India (BoI) was fined ₹5 crore, Karnataka Bank and Saraswat Co-operative Bank were fined ₹1.2 crore and ₹30 lakh, respectively. For Bank of India, RBI said, the fine was imposed because it violated certain provisions on asset classification, divergence, opening of current accounts, and classification and reporting of frauds.