MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India has imposed monetary penalty worth ₹1 crore on Union Bank of India for failure to classify an account as fraud and delay in disclosures in the annual report. In a press release on Monday, the regulator said that the bank had been penalized for non-compliance with the certain provisions of directions issued by RBI contained in “Reserve Bank of India (Fraud - Classification and Reporting by commercial banks and select FIs) Directions 2016" and “Guidelines on Sale of Stressed Assets by Banks.

“The Statutory Inspection for Supervisory Evaluation (ISE) of the bank was conducted by RBI with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2019 (ISE 2019) and the examination of the Risk Assessment Report, Inspection Report and all the related correspondences pertaining to ISE 2019, revealed, inter alia, noncompliance with the above-mentioned directions to the extent of (i) failure to classify an account as Red Flag Account despite presence of Early Warning Signals and (ii) failure to disclose ageing of and provisioning for Security Receipts (SRs) in its Annual Report," it said.

After considering the bank’s reply to the notice, oral submissions made during the personal hearing and additional submissions made by the bank, RBI came to the conclusion that the charge of non-compliance with the aforesaid RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty on the bank, to the extent of non-compliance with the aforesaid directions, the regulator added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.