The liquidity crunch in the NBFC sector has hit the retail loan segment in the country leading to slowdown in key consumer sector lending. (Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)
RBI increases banks' loan exposure limit to single NBFC

1 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2019, 09:50 PM IST PTI

  • The government on its part has also been taking steps to increase liquidity in the NBFC sector, which was hit after default by IL&FS Group

MUMBAI : The RBI on Thursday increased loan exposure limit of banks to a single NBFC (excluding gold loan companies) from 15% to 20% of its capital base, a move that will help increase credit supply to the crisis-ridden shadow banking sector.

According to the extant 'Large Exposures Framework (LEF)', banks' exposure to a single non-banking financial company (NBFC) is restricted to 15% of their available eligible capital base, while general single counter-party exposure limit is 20%, which can be extended to 25% by banks' boards under exceptional circumstances.

"It has been decided that a bank's exposure to a single NBFC (excluding gold loan companies) will be restricted to 20% of that bank's eligible capital base," the central bank said in a circular.

The government on its part has also been taking steps to increase liquidity in the NBFC sector, which was hit after default by IL&FS Group.

