RBI working group suggests permitting large NBFCs to convert into bank

The internal working group of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) suggested that large Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFCs) can convert into banks if they fulfill certain criteria. "Well run large NBFCs, with an asset size of ₹50,000 crore and above, including those which are owned by a corporate house, may be considered for conversion into banks subject to completion of 10 years of operations and meeting due diligence criteria and compliance with additional conditions specified in this regard," the central bank panel recommended.

RBI had constituted an internal working group on 12 June to review extant ownership guidelines and corporate structure for Indian private sector banks.

India has 9,601 shadow banks, of which the top 50 account for 80% of market share by loans. Between 31 March 2009 and 31 March 2019, the total assets of NBFCs grew at a compounded annual growth rate of 18.6%, while the balance sheets of scheduled commercial banks grew at a rate of 10.7%. The aggregate balance sheet size of NBFCs increased from 9.3% to 18.6% of the aggregate balance sheet size of scheduled commercial banks during the corresponding period. In absolute terms, the asset size of the NBFC sector (including housing finance companies), as on 31 March, 2020, is ₹51 lakh crore. The banking regulator has increased its vigilance over the NBFC segment following high growth in the last decade.

Payments banks with three years of experience can be eligible for conversion into a small finance bank, the Reserve Bank of India's panel suggested.

"Small finance banks and payments banks may be listed within ‘6 years from the date of reaching net worth equivalent to prevalent entry capital requirement prescribed for universal banks’ or ‘10 years from the date of commencement of operations’, whichever is earlier," the internal working group said.

The minimum initial capital requirement for licensing new banks should be enhanced from ₹500 crore to ₹1000 crore for universal banks. For small finance banks, it should be increased from ₹200 crore to ₹300 crore.

"Large corporate/industrial houses may be allowed as promoters of banks only after necessary amendments to the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (to prevent connected lending and exposures between the banks and other financial and non-financial group entities); and strengthening of the supervisory mechanism for large conglomerates, including consolidated supervision," the RBI panel suggested.

The cap on promoters’ stake in the long run (15 years) may be raised from the current level of 15% to 26% of the paid-up voting equity share capital of the bank, the RBI panel mentioned.

As regards non-promoter shareholding, a uniform cap of 15% the paid-up voting equity share capital of the bank may be prescribed for all types of shareholders, the working group said.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via