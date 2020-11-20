RBI working group suggests permitting large NBFCs to convert into bank

India has 9,601 shadow banks, of which the top 50 account for 80% of market share by loans. Between 31 March 2009 and 31 March 2019, the total assets of NBFCs grew at a compounded annual growth rate of 18.6%, while the balance sheets of scheduled commercial banks grew at a rate of 10.7%. The aggregate balance sheet size of NBFCs increased from 9.3% to 18.6% of the aggregate balance sheet size of scheduled commercial banks during the corresponding period. In absolute terms, the asset size of the NBFC sector (including housing finance companies), as on 31 March, 2020, is ₹51 lakh crore. The banking regulator has increased its vigilance over the NBFC segment following high growth in the last decade.