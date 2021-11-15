1 min read.Updated: 15 Nov 2021, 07:55 PM ISTLivemint
Desposit-taking NBFCs with 10 or more branches and non-deposit taking NBFCs with assets size of ₹5,000 crore must appoint an Internal Ombudsman (IO)
Listen to this article
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today introduced an internal Ombudsman mechanism for select Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs)
Desposit-taking NBFCs with 10 or more branches and non-deposit taking NBFCs with assets size of ₹5,000 crore must appoint an Internal Ombudsman (IO). The RBI has given six months time to follow the directions.