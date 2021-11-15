Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RBI introduces internal ombudsman mechanism for select NBFCs

1 min read . 07:55 PM IST Livemint

  • Desposit-taking NBFCs with 10 or more branches and non-deposit taking NBFCs with assets size of 5,000 crore must appoint an Internal Ombudsman (IO)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today introduced an internal Ombudsman mechanism for select Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs)

Desposit-taking NBFCs with 10 or more branches and non-deposit taking NBFCs with assets size of 5,000 crore must appoint an Internal Ombudsman (IO). The RBI has given six months time to follow the directions.

"The direction covers the appointment/tenure, role and responsibilities, procedural guidelines, and oversight mechanism for the IO," according to an official statement.

All complaints that are partly or wholly rejected by the NBFC will be reviewed by the IO before the final decision of the NBFC is conveyed to the complainant.

The IO will not entertain any complainants directly from members of public, the RBI said.

The implementation of the IO mechanism will be monitored by the NBFC’s internal audit system apart from regulatory oversight by RBI.

