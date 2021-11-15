RBI introduces internal ombudsman mechanism for select NBFCs

RBI introduces internal ombudsman mechanism for select NBFCs1 min read . 07:55 PM IST
- Desposit-taking NBFCs with 10 or more branches and non-deposit taking NBFCs with assets size of ₹5,000 crore must appoint an Internal Ombudsman (IO)
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today introduced an internal Ombudsman mechanism for select Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs)
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today introduced an internal Ombudsman mechanism for select Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs)
Desposit-taking NBFCs with 10 or more branches and non-deposit taking NBFCs with assets size of ₹5,000 crore must appoint an Internal Ombudsman (IO). The RBI has given six months time to follow the directions.
Desposit-taking NBFCs with 10 or more branches and non-deposit taking NBFCs with assets size of ₹5,000 crore must appoint an Internal Ombudsman (IO). The RBI has given six months time to follow the directions.
"The direction covers the appointment/tenure, role and responsibilities, procedural guidelines, and oversight mechanism for the IO," according to an official statement.
All complaints that are partly or wholly rejected by the NBFC will be reviewed by the IO before the final decision of the NBFC is conveyed to the complainant.
The IO will not entertain any complainants directly from members of public, the RBI said.
The implementation of the IO mechanism will be monitored by the NBFC’s internal audit system apart from regulatory oversight by RBI.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!