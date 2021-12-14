The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has introduced the prompt corrective action (PCA) framework for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

The central bank has defined three risk thresholds for applying prompt corrective action to NBFCs.

It may be recalled that the revised Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) Framework for Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) was issued on November 2, 2021.

"NBFCs have been growing in size and have substantial inter-connectedness with other segments of the financial system. Accordingly, a PCA framework for NBFCs has also been put in place to further strengthen the supervisory tools applicable to NBFCs," RBI said in a statement

The new NBFC framework will be applicable all deposit taking NBFCs in middle, upper and top layers.

The PCA framework for NBFCs will come into effect from October 1, 2022, based on the financial position of NBFCs on or after March 31, 2022, RBI said.

The same will be reviewed after three years of being in operation.

RBI had introduced a PCA framework for scheduled commercial banks in 2002 and the same has been reviewed from time to time based on the experience gained and developments in the banking system.

The objective of the PCA framework is to enable supervisory intervention at appropriate time and require the supervised entity to initiate and implement remedial measures in a timely manner, so as to restore its financial health.

The PCA framework is also intended to act as a tool for effective market discipline. It does not preclude the RBI from taking any other action as it deems fit at any time in addition to the corrective actions prescribed in the framework.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.