Morgan Stanley buys Paytm shares worth ₹244 crore
Morgan Stanley through its affiliate Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte - ODI picked up shares of Noida-based Paytm's parent firm One97 Communications on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
Financial services major Morgan Stanley on Friday bought shares of Paytm's parent company One97 Communications for ₹244 crore through an open market transaction.
