1 min read.Updated: 03 Aug 2021, 06:02 PM ISTLivemint
Payment service operators (PSOs) have been asked to comply with the framework by March 31, 2022
This framework is issued under provisions of Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, RBI stated
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a framework for payment and settlement related activities by payment system operators. The central bank has asked the operators to ensure compliance with the framework for all their outsourcing arrangements by Marh 31, 2022.
Payment system operators (PSOs), by virtue of services they provide and the construct of models on which they operate, largely outsource their payment and settlement-related activities to various other entities, RBI noted.