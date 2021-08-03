Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a framework for payment and settlement related activities by payment system operators. The central bank has asked the operators to ensure compliance with the framework for all their outsourcing arrangements by Marh 31, 2022.

Payment system operators (PSOs), by virtue of services they provide and the construct of models on which they operate, largely outsource their payment and settlement-related activities to various other entities, RBI noted.

The proposal to float a framework for such outsourcing by PSOs was first announced in the statement on developmental and regulatory policies released with the monetary policy statement in February.

This framework is issued under Section 10 (2) read with Section 18 of Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, RBI stated.

