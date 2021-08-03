Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RBI issues framework for outsourcing payment, settlement activities by PSOs

RBI issues framework for outsourcing payment, settlement activities by PSOs

RBI said the new framework will apply to non-bank PSOs.
06:02 PM IST

  • Payment service operators (PSOs) have been asked to comply with the framework by March 31, 2022
  • This framework is issued under provisions of Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, RBI stated

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a framework for payment and settlement related activities by payment system operators. The central bank has asked the operators to ensure compliance with the framework for all their outsourcing arrangements by Marh 31, 2022.

Payment system operators (PSOs), by virtue of services they provide and the construct of models on which they operate, largely outsource their payment and settlement-related activities to various other entities, RBI noted.

The proposal to float a framework for such outsourcing by PSOs was first announced in the statement on developmental and regulatory policies released with the monetary policy statement in February.

This framework is issued under Section 10 (2) read with Section 18 of Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, RBI stated.

