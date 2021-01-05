RBI issues guidelines for fund to boost digital payment infra

The central bank has constituted an advisory council under the chairmanship of B P Kanungo, a deputy governor, to manage the fund. The PIDF will be operational for a period of three years from 1 January 2021 and may be extended for two more years depending upon the progress. At present, the fund has a corpus of ₹345 crore, of which ₹250 crore was contributed by RBI and ₹95 crore by the major authorised card networks in the country.