RBI issues guidelines for tenure of bank CEOs, MDs

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday issued certain instructions on the governance for banks, including private banks, Small Finance Banks (SFBs), Wholly Owned Subsidiaries of Foreign Banks. However, it added that this circular is not applicable to foreign banks operating as branches in India.

As per the instructions from the central bank, the post of Managing Director (MD) and Chief Economic Officer (CEO) MD or Whole Time Director (WTD) cannot be held by the same incumbent for more than 15 years.

"Thereafter, the individual will be eligible for re-appointment as MD&CEO or WTD in the same bank, if considered necessary and desirable by the board, after a minimum gap of three years, subject to meeting other conditions," RBI said in a statement.

During this three-year cooling period, the individual shall not be appointed or associated with the bank or its group entities in any capacity, either directly or indirectly, it added.

Moreover, the upper age limit for MD & CEO and WTDs in private banks would continue to be 70 years. Within the overall limit of 70 years, as part of their internal policy, individual bank's Boards are free to prescribe a lower retirement age for the WTDs, including the MD&CEO.

MD&CEO or WTD who is also a promoter/ major shareholder, cannot hold these posts for more than 12 years.

The central bank also stated that it may allow promoter WTD/MD & CEO to continue up to15 years in "extraordinary circumstances."

While examining the matter of re-appointment of such MD&CEOs or WTDs within the 12/15 years period, the level of progress and adherence to the milestones for dilution of promoters’ shareholding in the bank shall also be factored in by the Reserve Bank, it said.

On the transition arrangement, the central bank said, "While the instructions shall come into effect from the date of issue of this circular, in order to enable smooth transition to the revised requirements, banks are permitted to comply with these instructions latest by October 01, 2021."

Specifically: (i) The Chair of board who is not an independent director on the date of issue of this circular shall be allowed to complete the current term as Chair as already approved by the Reserve Bank.

(ii) Banks with MD&CEOs or WTDs who have already completed 12/15 years as MD&CEO or WTD, on the date these instructions coming to effect, shall be allowed to complete their current term as already approved by the Reserve Bank.

