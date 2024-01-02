RBI issues guidelines on bank classification of unclaimed deposits
These include a periodic review of such accounts and deposits, measures to prevent fraud in such accounts/deposits and steps to be taken for tracing the customers of inoperative accounts
The Reserve Bank of India on Monday released comprehensive guidelines on the measures to be put in place by banks while classifying accounts and deposits as inoperative accounts and unclaimed deposits.
Next Story
₹1,102.95-0.44%
₹1,709.65-0.53%
₹996.450.48%
₹95.792.11%
₹641.950%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message