Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Banking/  RBI issues guidelines on bank classification of unclaimed deposits

RBI issues guidelines on bank classification of unclaimed deposits

Gopika Gopakumar

  • These include a periodic review of such accounts and deposits, measures to prevent fraud in such accounts/deposits and steps to be taken for tracing the customers of inoperative accounts

Under the new guidelines, RBI said banks shall undertake at least an annual review in respect of accounts where there is no customer induced transactions for more than a year.

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday released comprehensive guidelines on the measures to be put in place by banks while classifying accounts and deposits as inoperative accounts and unclaimed deposits.

This includes periodic review of such accounts and deposits, measures to prevent fraud in such accounts/deposits, grievance redressal mechanism for expeditious resolution of complaints, steps to be taken for tracing the customers of inoperative accounts including nominees or legal heirs for account re-activation, claims settlement or closure.

This move comes after RBI launched “100 Days 100 Pays" campaign in June last year, under which banks must trace and settle the top 100 unclaimed deposits of every bank in every district. The deadline for the scheme, which was to end on 8 September, has now been extended to 1 April 2024.

Under the new guidelines, RBI said banks shall undertake at least an annual review in respect of accounts where there is no customer induced transactions for more than a year. “In cases where there is no explicit mandate to renew the term deposit, the banks should review such accounts if the customers have not withdrawn the proceeds after maturity or transferred these to their savings/current account in order to prevent such deposits from becoming unclaimed," it said.

RBI also said banks shall not classify zero balance accounts as ‘inoperative’ if it remains non-operative for a period of more than two years. “Central and State governments have been expressing difficulty in crediting cheques/Direct Benefit Transfer/ Electronic Benefit Transfer/ scholarship amount in these accounts as they are also classified as inoperative due to non-operation for two years," it said.

Banks shall ensure that amounts lying in inoperative accounts or unclaimed deposits and reactivated will be put under concurrent audit, according to the new norms. All transactions in these accounts, which are reactivated, will be monitored regularly for at least six months, at higher levels without the knowledge of the customers and dealing staff.

The balance in savings or current accounts not operated for 10 years and term deposits not claimed for 10 years from the date of maturity are classified by banks as unclaimed deposits. These amounts are transferred to the depositor education and awareness (DEA) fund maintained by RBI.

Mint had reported that RBI has been constantly monitoring the progress made by banks in classifying the accounts as unclaimed deposits.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gopika Gopakumar

Gopika Gopakumar has worked for over 15 years as a banking journalist across print and television media. Her expertise lies in breaking big corporate stories and producing news based TV shows. She was part of the 2013 IMF Journalism Fellowship Program where she covered the Annual & Spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund in Washington D.C. She started her career with CNBC-TV18, where she also produced a news feature show called Indianomics and an award winning show on business stories from South India called Up South. She joined Mint in 2016.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.