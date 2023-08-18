RBI issues guidelines to reset floating rate loan EMI; check details

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued detailed guidelines on August 18 to reset the interest rates for equated monthly installments (EMI) in floating interest loans. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Any increase in the EMI/tenor or both on account of this shall be communicated to the borrower immediately through appropriate channels," RBI said in a release.

The RBI had said in its latest monetary policy decision that it will shortly issue the guidelines for the same.