RBI issues norms for payments companies

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday released guidelines to make QR codes interoperable to help the electronic payments ecosystem achieve scale. The central bank said payments companies, which use more than one QR code, must shift to one or more interoperable QR codes by 31 March 2022.

Currently, there are only two interoperable QR codes in the market—the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Bharat QR.

The banking regulator also said that no proprietary QR codes will be launched by any payments system operator henceforth. Payment firms issue proprietary QR codes to merchants which allow only digital payments from specific mobile applications.

A unique QR code forces a customer to maintain different apps if they have to make a purchase from different retailers since the merchants might use different proprietary QR codes depending on the payment system operator they tie up with. The new norms will remove the need to maintain different apps and allow the use of one QR code through which all payments can be made across merchants.

The regulator said that it will also continue with the consultative process to standardize and improve interoperable QR codes.

“The above measures are expected to reinforce the acceptance infrastructure, provide better user convenience due to interoperability and enhance system efficiency," the central bank said.

The new regulations are based on the recommendations by the Deepak Pathak committee, which was set up by the central bank in December 2019.

In June, RBI had released a report which had recommended that payment system providers should make these codes interoperable. The committee had also recommended that there should be multiple interoperable QR codes to drive the acceptance infrastructure.

“While closed loop systems make the customer experience more convenient, they also require customers to acquire and manage a payment app," the Reserve Bank added.

