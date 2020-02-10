(Photo; Reuters)
(Photo; Reuters)

RBI issues notification on CRR leeway for new retail, MSME loans

1 min read . Updated: 10 Feb 2020, 05:51 PM IST Written By J. Jagannath

  • RBI says banks can claim first deduction of amount equal to incremental credit disbursed as retail loans to specific sectors from NDTL of 14 Feb
  • RBI says amount of incremental credit outstanding from Jan-July 2020 to be eligible for deduction from NDTL to compute CRR for five years

Banks can now avail themselves of CRR exemption for five years for incremental credit extended to automobiles, residential housing, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) between 31 Jan-31 July, 2020.

Banks can claim first deduction from net demand and time liabilities (NDTL) of 14 February for CRR leeway, the Reserve Bank of India announced.

"Reserve Bank is actively engaged in revitalising the flow of bank credit to productive sectors having multiplier effects to support growth impulses," said the central bank.

"Banks are required to report the exemption availed at the end of a fortnight under “exemptions/others" in the Section-42 return, prescribed in Annex A to Form A as per Master Circular on Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) and Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) dated July 1, 2015," RBI said in its notification.

RELATED STORIES
RBI does not pay any interest on the money that banks keep as CRR

RBI’s policy move won’t do much to rev up auto loans

3 min read . 12:27 AM IST
Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

A surprising pause and an expected CRR reversal

4 min read . 08 Dec 2016
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue