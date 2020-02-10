RBI issues notification on CRR leeway for new retail, MSME loans

Banks can now avail themselves of CRR exemption for five years for incremental credit extended to automobiles, residential housing, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) between 31 Jan-31 July, 2020.

Banks can claim first deduction from net demand and time liabilities (NDTL) of 14 February for CRR leeway, the Reserve Bank of India announced.

"Reserve Bank is actively engaged in revitalising the flow of bank credit to productive sectors having multiplier effects to support growth impulses," said the central bank.

"Banks are required to report the exemption availed at the end of a fortnight under “exemptions/others" in the Section-42 return, prescribed in Annex A to Form A as per Master Circular on Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) and Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) dated July 1, 2015," RBI said in its notification.

