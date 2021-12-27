RBI issues statement on RBL Bank, says no reasons for depositors to worry

RBI issues statement on RBL Bank, says no reasons for depositors to worry1 min read . 01:07 PM IST
- RBI stated that RBL bank is well capitalised and the financial position of the bank remains satisfactory
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday issued a statement with respect to the speculation relating the private sector lender RBL Bank. The central bank said that RBL bank is well capitalised and the financial position of the bank remains satisfactory.
RBI's statement on the RBL Bank Limited
There has been speculation relating to the RBL Bank Ltd. in certain quarters which appears to be arising from recent events surrounding the bank.
The Reserve Bank would like to state that the bank is well capitalised and the financial position of the bank remains satisfactory. As per half yearly audited results as on September 30, 2021, the bank has maintained a comfortable Capital Adequacy Ratio of 16.33 per cent and Provision Coverage Ratio of 76.6 per cent. The Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of the bank is 153 per cent as on December 24, 2021 as against regulatory requirement of 100 per cent.
Further, it is clarified that appointment of Additional Director/s in private banks is undertaken under Section 36AB of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 as and when it is felt that the board needs closer support in regulatory / supervisory matters.
As such, there is no need for depositors and other stakeholders to react to the speculative reports. The bank’s financial health remains stable.
