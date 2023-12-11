comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Dec 11 2023 15:59:37
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.05 0.66%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,017.05 0.6%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,650.75 -0.14%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 997.45 -0.21%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 614.35 0.06%
Business News/ Industry / Banking/  RBI issues warning against unauthorised loan waiver campaigns
Back Back

RBI issues warning against unauthorised loan waiver campaigns

 Livemint

The Reserve Bank Monday raised alarm regarding misleading advertisement campaigns offering loan waivers to borrowers. The RBI urged the public to not fall prey to these false and misleading campaigns and asked the citizens to report such incidents to law enforcement agencies

Unauthorised loan waiver campaigns: The RBI cautioned that associating with such entities can result in direct financial lossesPremium
Unauthorised loan waiver campaigns: The RBI cautioned that associating with such entities can result in direct financial losses

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday raised alarm regarding misleading advertisement campaigns offering loan waivers to borrowers. The RBI urged the public to not fall prey to these false and misleading campaigns and asked the citizens to report such incidents to law enforcement agencies.

The RBI move came after the apex bank noticed misleading advertisements related to loan waiver offers in print media as well as on social media platforms enticing borrowers.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh CM announcement LIVE Updates: Ujjain South MLA Mohan Yadav is new MP CM, says ‘I am small party worker…

Expressing concern over misleading campaigns, the RBI advised individuals to exercise caution and refrain from engaging with entities making dubious promises of loan waivers. The apex bank also identified several entities engaged in promoting these dubious schemes across print and social media platforms.

"These entities seem to be actively promoting many such campaigns in the print media as well as social media platforms. There are reports of such entities charging a service/legal fee for issuing ‘debt waiver certificates’ without any authority," the Reserve Bank statement said.

Also Read | Old tax regime continues to be favoured by 63% of taxpayers, says survey

The RBI cautioned that associating with such entities can result in direct financial losses. “There are reports of such entities charging a service/legal fee for issuing ‘debt waiver certificates’ without any authority", the banking regulator said.

The central bank further said it has also come to its notice that in certain locations, campaigns are being run by a few persons, which undermine the efforts of Banks in enforcing their rights over the securities charged to the banks.

Also Read | Game of investment: Investing lessons from cricket dynamics

"Such entities are misrepresenting that dues to financial institutions including banks need not be repaid. Such activities undermine the stability of financial institutions and, above all, the interest of the depositors. It may also be noted that associating with such entities can result in direct financial losses,' the RBI statement read.

 

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 11 Dec 2023, 05:55 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
Banking Stocks
Axis Bank
₹1,131.1-1.26%
HDFC Bank
₹1,653.1-0.14%
ICICI Bank
₹1,010.950.6%
Punjab National Bank
₹86.552.2%
State Bank Of India
₹6140.06%

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App