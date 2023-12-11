RBI issues warning against unauthorised loan waiver campaigns
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday raised alarm regarding misleading advertisement campaigns offering loan waivers to borrowers. The RBI urged the public to not fall prey to these false and misleading campaigns and asked the citizens to report such incidents to law enforcement agencies.