RBI keeps repo rate unchanged but maintains accommodative stance

The monetary policy committee of Reserve Bank of India today kept repo rate unchanged at 4% while maintaining an accommodative stance. The reverse repo rate was kept unchanged at 3.35%. The RBI has already reduced the repo rate by a total of 115 basis points since February, on top of the 135 basis points in an easing cycle last year.

The RBI expects GDP growth rate for this fiscal to remain in the negative zone. At the same time, it expects inflation to remain elevated in the near term while softening towards the later part of the year.

The RBI expects GDP growth rate for this fiscal to remain in the negative zone. At the same time, it expects inflation to remain elevated in the near term while softening towards the later part of the year.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said that the 250-basis-point cut in repo rate has resulted in a lowering of the interest rate across the financial system.

The borrowing rate in the financial system has dropped to the lowest in 10 years, he said.

The RBI governor also reiterated that there is space for further monetary policy action.

Despite inflationary pressure, around two-thirds of economists in a Reuters poll expected the RBI to cut the repo rate by another 25 basis points. Annual retail inflation rose in June to 6.09% from 5.84% in March, remaining above the RBI's medium-term target range of 2%-6%.

The RBI's recent policies have focused on financial stability and the need to support growth.

After placing the country under one of the strictest lockdowns in the world in late March for over two months to halt the spread of the coronavirus, the government gradually eased restrictions in June.