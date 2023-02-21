To make digital payments easy for foreign travelers, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday announced a facility to enable all inbound travelers visiting India to make local payments using Unified Payments Interface (UPI) while they are in India. The facility, according to RBI's statement will be available from Tuesday (i.e. 21 February).

The eligible travelers will be issued Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPI) wallets linked to UPI for making payments at merchant outlets. The RBI statement added that the facility will be first available for travelers coming from G-20 countries.

“To start with, it is available to travelers from G-20 countries, at select international airports (Bengaluru, Mumbai, and New Delhi). Eligible travelers would be issued Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPI) wallets linked to UPI for making payments at merchant outlets. Delegates from G20 countries can also avail of this facility at various meeting venues. To begin with, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank and two non-bank PPI issuers, Pine Labs Private Limited, and Transcorp International Limited will issue UPI-linked wallets," Yogesh Dayal, RBI's Chief General Manager said in a statement.

Travelers visiting India can now experience the convenience of UPI payments at over five crore merchant outlets across India, that accept QR Code-based UPI payments, according to an RBI press release.

The development comes on the day the linkage between India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Singapore’s PayNow was announced. Now, people of India and Singapore can undertake faster and more cost-efficient digital transfers.

“The linkage of UPI and PayNow is a new milestone in India-Singapore relations and its launch is a gift to the citizens of the two countries," PM Modi said while calling the linkage a new milestone in India-Singapore relations.

“In today’s era, technology connects us in several ways. Fintech is a sector that connects people to each other. Normally, it is confined within the boundaries of one country. But today’s launch has started a new chapter of cross-border fintech connectivity," the prime minister said. “This will especially benefit our diaspora, professionals, students, and their families."