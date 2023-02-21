RBI launches hassle-free UPI payments for international travelers in India
- Travelers visiting India can now experience the convenience of UPI payments at over five crore merchant outlets across India, that accept QR Code-based UPI payments
To make digital payments easy for foreign travelers, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday announced a facility to enable all inbound travelers visiting India to make local payments using Unified Payments Interface (UPI) while they are in India. The facility, according to RBI's statement will be available from Tuesday (i.e. 21 February).
