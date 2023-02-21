RBI launches hassle-free UPI payments for international travelers in India

“To start with, it is available to travelers from G-20 countries, at select international airports (Bengaluru, Mumbai, and New Delhi). Eligible travelers would be issued Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPI) wallets linked to UPI for making payments at merchant outlets. Delegates from G20 countries can also avail of this facility at various meeting venues. To begin with, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank and two non-bank PPI issuers, Pine Labs Private Limited, and Transcorp International Limited will issue UPI-linked wallets," Yogesh Dayal, RBI's Chief General Manager said in a statement.

