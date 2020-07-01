RBI lays down guidelines for NBFCs, HFCs under special liquidity scheme

Under the government proposal, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) would be set up to manage a stressed asset fund where the securities will be guaranteed by the government. The SPV would then issue securities of up to ₹30,000 crore and these would be purchased by RBI. The funds thus received from the sale of securities would be used by the SPV to buy short-term investment-grade papers from eligible NBFCs and HFCs, providing them with some liquidity.