Mint Explainer: Why has RBI proposed allowing banks to lock financed phones over loan defaults?

Anshika Kayastha
2 min read24 May 2026, 07:33 PM IST
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The RBI’s proposals would grant lenders the legal authority to use software to lock or restrict specific features of financed mobile devices if a borrower defaults.(PTI)
Summary
The central bank's draft rules aim to improve loan recovery for mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets while mandating a 90-day grace period and protecting user privacy.

The Reserve Bank of India has proposed a new rule allowing lenders to remotely lock or disable mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets if a borrower fails to repay the loan used to buy the device. According to the draft framework on loan recoveries, banks and NBFCs can only deploy this mechanism after a repayment delay of at least 90 days.

The central bank had first issued the draft norms in February. Substantial feedback from stakeholders resulted in changes in many key draft provisions, warranting fresh amendments, the RBI said.

The central bank has invited public comments and feedback on this revised framework by 31 May.

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Mint takes a closer look at the proposals, what powers they could give lenders, the safeguards for customers, and what this could mean for those who buy such devices on credit.

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When can lenders restrict or disable a device?

Lenders must first wait until a loan is 60 days overdue to issue a formal notice, giving the borrower a 21-day grace period to pay. If the debt remains unpaid, a second notice must be sent, providing an additional seven-day final warning before any action is taken.

“The bank shall not deploy the mechanism to restrict or disable the functionalities of the device until the associated loan has become 90 days past due and the borrower has not cured the default despite being served notices,” RBI said.

The proposal creates significant compliance exposure for lenders and fintech players because any wrongful restriction, technological malfunction or excessive control could trigger regulatory action, compensation claims, and potential Constitutional scrutiny in future litigation, Raheel Patel, partner, Gandhi Law Associates, said.

What is being done to protect borrowers?

The RBI mandates that lenders follow a gradual process rather than disabling a device completely from the start. This "graduated approach" ensures that functionalities are restricted in stages, giving the borrower multiple opportunities to settle the debt before the device becomes unusable.

“The bank shall not restrict/disable certain essential functionalities, such as access to internet, incoming calls, emergency SOS features, and receipt of emergency government or public-safety notifications,” it said.

Banks will also need to ensure that the restrictions on device functionality are reversed within one hour of the borrower curing the default, it said, adding that the restriction mechanism must be uninstalled soon after the loan is repaid in full. The borrower will have the right to prepay the loan, either partly or fully, at any stage, it added.

In cases of wrongful restrictions or delays in reversing restrictions, the lender will be required to compensate the borrower at the rate of 250 per hour until the wrongful action is remedied. They will also be required to put in place a robust grievance redressal mechanism to resolve borrowers’ grievances regarding delays and issues with unlocking mobile device functionalities.

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Amey Pathak, partner (head - banking), Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said, “The rules strike a fair balance. They protect borrowers’ privacy rights while providing banks with a practical tool for recovery.”

The directions set out clear compliance requirements relating to documentation with the borrower, consent, features that can and cannot be restricted, the mechanism for reversing restrictions, and the grievance redressal mechanism for unlocking of mobile devices, he added.

About the Author

Anshika Kayastha

Driven by a passion for news and commitment to accurate and ethical reporting, Anshika Kayastha has been covering the full spectrum of BFSI—from banks and NBFCs to fintechs, insurance, payments, regulators, personal finance and money markets for the past 13 years. <br><br>Based in Mumbai, her work at Mint spans comprehensive and insightful stories on sectoral trends, regulatory and policy shifts, corporate strategies, governance, and innovation. With a particular interest in fintech, she keeps a close watch on emerging players, disruptive business models, and the evolving regulatory landscape. <br><br>Prior to joining Mint in July 2024, Anshika honed her craft at The Hindu BusinessLine and Informist Media, to deliver incisive, well-sourced reporting on the forces shaping India's financial services. She holds a degree in media and communication from Symbiosis University. <br><br>When she's not tracking the latest RBI circular or tenaciously pursuing the next story, Anshika is most at home in the mountains of Himachal Pradesh. Warm, social, and endlessly curious, she's a self-confessed credit card enthusiast, and brings that same energy to offbeat TV series, puzzles, beach vacations, and competitive game nights.

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