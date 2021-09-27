MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday imposed a penalty of ₹2 crore on private lender RBL Bank Ltd for flouting norms in opening five savings deposit accounts in the name of a co-operative bank and non-compliance of norms related to the composition of its board of directors.

The regulator said that the statutory inspection for supervisory evaluation (ISE) of the bank was conducted reference to its financial position as on 31 March 2019. The examination of the risk assessment report and inspection report of ISE 2019, RBI letter dated 27 October 2020 and related correspondence in the matter, revealed “contravention of the regulatory directions".

“In furtherance to the same, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for contravention of / non-compliance with the provisions of the directions/Act, as stated therein," it said.

After considering the bank’s reply to the show cause notice, oral submissions made during the personal hearing and examination of additional submissions made by the bank, RBI said it concluded that the charge of non-compliance were substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty.

According to RBI, the lender was fined for contravention of section 28 (h) of the Reserve Bank of India (Interest Rate on Deposits) Directions, 2016 and for non-compliance with the provisions of clause (b) of sub-section (2) of section 10A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (the Act).

“For the non-compliance with the provisions of section 10 A (2) (b) of the Act, penalty is also imposed for the period during which the contravention or default continued. This penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of section 47 A (1) (c) read with section 46 (4) (i) of the Act," it said.

Section 28 (h) of Reserve Bank of India (Interest Rate on Deposits) Directions, 2016 prohibit commercial banks from opening a savings deposit account in the name of entities other than individuals, “Karta of HUF" and some other organizations.

