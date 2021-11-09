Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Banking /  RBI allows Diners Club to onboard new customers

RBI allows Diners Club to onboard new customers

The RBI order however did not not impact the existing customers of Diners Club International.
1 min read . 04:54 PM IST Livemint

  • The RBI had earlier restricted Diners Club International Ltd from on-boarding new domestic customers onto their card networks from May 1

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Reserve Bank of India today lifted restrictions imposed on Diners Club International with immediate effect over on-boarding of fresh domestic customers. Diners Club International is a payment system operators authorised to operate card networks in the country under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 (PSS Act). The RBI order did not not impact the existing customers of Diners Club International.

The Reserve Bank of India today lifted restrictions imposed on Diners Club International with immediate effect over on-boarding of fresh domestic customers. Diners Club International is a payment system operators authorised to operate card networks in the country under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 (PSS Act). The RBI order did not not impact the existing customers of Diners Club International.

In a statement today, the RBI said: “In view of the satisfactory compliance demonstrated by Diners Club International Ltd. with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) circular dated April 6, 2018 on Storage of Payment System Data, the restrictions imposed, vide order dated April 23, 2021, on on-boarding of fresh domestic customers have been lifted with immediate effect." 

In a statement today, the RBI said: “In view of the satisfactory compliance demonstrated by Diners Club International Ltd. with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) circular dated April 6, 2018 on Storage of Payment System Data, the restrictions imposed, vide order dated April 23, 2021, on on-boarding of fresh domestic customers have been lifted with immediate effect." 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

RBI had imposed restrictions on Diners Club International Ltd. from on-boarding new domestic customers onto its card network from May 1, 2021 for non-compliance with storage of payment system data regulations.

In April 2018, the RBI in circular had said: “All system providers shall ensure that the entire data relating to payment systems operated by them are stored in a system only in India. This data should include the full end-to-end transaction details / information collected / carried / processed as part of the message / payment instruction. For the foreign leg of the transaction, if any, the data can also be stored in the foreign country, if required."

MINT PREMIUM See All

Financial gains of IPL are not flowing down amply to pl ...

Ready for the big changes to India's bankruptcy code?

Things to check while taking an unsecured business loan

Our health systems are creaking, but we can still fix them

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!