RBI likely to issue license framework for point-of-sale players soon, 3rd party operators may be affected, says report
Third-party point-of-sale operators will need to obtain a license to continue their operations while banks and NBFCs would not be hit much. The framework aims to ensure fairness in operations and establish a level playing field between online and offline payment operators.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is soon likely to introduce guidelines for issuing licenses in the point of sales (POS) business, creating a new category within financial services, as per a Hindu Businessline report.
