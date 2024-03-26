Active Stocks
RBI likely to keep interest rates unchanged in upcoming April, June policy meetings: Report
RBI likely to keep interest rates unchanged in upcoming April, June policy meetings: Report

Livemint , Written By Nikita Prasad

All 56 economists who took part in the March 15-22 Reuters poll expected the RBI to hold the repo rate at 6.50 per cent at the conclusion of its upcoming April 3-5 meeting.

RBI is likely to hold rates steady in April and June meetings. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/MintPremium
RBI is likely to hold rates steady in April and June meetings. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to keep interest rates unchanged until at least July, a bit longer than the US Federal Reserve is expected to do so, over strong economic growth and still-elevated inflation, according to a majority of economists who participated in a poll conducted by news agency Reuters.

India's gross domestic product (GDP) beat RBI's and Street estimates in the October-December quarter of FY24, growing at a rate of 8.4 per cent -- the fastest among major economies. Retail inflation, which is still close to the upper band of the central bank's two per cent-six per cent target, does not imply rate cuts. 

All 56 economists who took part in the March 15-22 Reuters poll expected the RBI to hold the repo rate at 6.50 per cent at the conclusion of its upcoming April 3-5 meeting. The economists were, however, divided on when the first cut would come in 2024. The median forecasts put the rate at 6.25 per cent by the end of September and six per cent at the end of this year.

Interest rates of central banks in near-past

The Russia-Ukraine war acted as a catalyst, leading to a sharp pickup in commodity prices, especially oil. This was also fed into prices of other goods and services, which led to a significant passthrough into core inflation.

Amongst major central banks, the Fed (March' 22) and the European Central Bank (July' 22) were amongst the last to raise rates. In India, the policy tightening commenced from May’ 22, with the repo rate being increased to 4.4 per cent.

In terms of the magnitude of rate hikes, India has been at the lower end, increasing policy rate by only 250 basis points (bps) (from COVIS-19 low). In fact, the increase in case of India has brought the policy rate to the average in the last ten years or so. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

 

 

Published: 26 Mar 2024, 07:03 PM IST
