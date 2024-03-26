RBI likely to keep interest rates unchanged in upcoming April, June policy meetings: Report
All 56 economists who took part in the March 15-22 Reuters poll expected the RBI to hold the repo rate at 6.50 per cent at the conclusion of its upcoming April 3-5 meeting.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to keep interest rates unchanged until at least July, a bit longer than the US Federal Reserve is expected to do so, over strong economic growth and still-elevated inflation, according to a majority of economists who participated in a poll conducted by news agency Reuters.