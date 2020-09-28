RBI likely to keep rates unchanged

The consumer price inflation for August stood at 6.69%, above the top end of RBI’s medium-term target range of 2-6% for the fifth consecutive month amid supply disruptions. RBI, in its previous policy, said inflation will remain elevated in the second quarter but may moderate in the second half of the fiscal year. “Headline inflation is likely to ease over the next one year, below the inflation target of 4%, on the back of food inflation subsiding. We expect average headline inflation over 2HFY21 to be 4.3%, lower than the first half average of 6.6%. And, we expect it to ease further in FY2021-22 to 3.4- 3.6%, on relatively weak demand conditions," said Gaurav Kapoor, an economist, IndusInd Bank.